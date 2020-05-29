Swwapnil Joshi To Amruta Khanvilkar; Here's How Much Marathi Actors Earn Per Film

Marathi film industry has produced several acclaimed actors and filmmakers. It has also produced several critically acclaimed films over the years like Fandry, Sairat, Faster Fene, and others. However, many people are still not aware of how much do Marathi actors get paid. Read on to know about how much Marathi cinema actors earn per movie here:

How much each Marathi actor charges

Swwapnil Joshi

Swwapnil Joshi, who is most known for the role of Kush, Lord Rama's son in Uttar Ramayan, is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Marathi cinema. He has been seen in box office hits like Mitwa, Duniyadari, Mumbai Pune Mumbai and has a wide fan base. According to reports, the actor charges up to 50 lakh rupees per film. He is currently working on his own YouTube channel amidst lockdown.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khandvilkar started her career with the 2006 Marathi film Golmaal. She has starred in several Marathi and Hindi films till date. She has also appeared on TV shows like Dance India Dance, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 24, and Nach Baliye. She is most known for her dance song in the critically acclaimed film Natrang. According to reports, the actor charges around 10 to 12 lakh per film.

Urmila Kothare

Urmila Kothare has starred in several Marathi films like Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, and Pyaar Vali Love Story. She has also starred in Marathi television shows like Gosht Eka Lagnachi and Asambhav. She has also starred in Hindi TV shows. Reportedly, the actor earns around seven lakh per film.

Saie Tamhankar

Saie Tamhankar is one of the most bankable actors in Marathi cinema. She has also starred in Tamil and Hindi films. Her fan favourite films include Classmates, Hunterrr, Jaundya Na Balasaheb, Duniyadari. It has been said that the actor earns around 20 lakh per film. Fans of the actor are always flooding the theatre to watch her movies.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE for the figures: news.marathimaaj.in

