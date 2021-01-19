Himanshu Malhotra To Join The Cast Of 'Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble' On Dangal TV

India’s popular TV channel, Dangal TV continues to entertain people with their unique storyline and characters introduced in every show. Dangal TV is coming up with another TV show titled "Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble". Himanshu Malhotra is all set to join the cast of the show. He will be playing the role of Shiv, on the show.

Himanshu Malhotra joins Nikki aur Jadui Bubble cast

Sharing his excitement, Himanshu Malhotra said that he’s excited to get back to set after so long. He added that it will be fun and interesting to be surrounded by magic and its beauty. He’s glad that all the necessary precautions for safety are taken care of and he’s eager to start shooting especially with the kids. Himanshu Malhotra added that he hopes the audience all over India will watch and enjoy the show. The show Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble is a fantasy show which revolves around kids and magic.

Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble Cast

It follows the story of an 11-year-old Nikki, a daughter of a great magician, Shiv. With the help of a magical Bubble and her close friends, she embarks on a journey to find her father and defeat the evil Jadugarni, Jhanjharika. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz had joined the cast of the show. Earlier, he was seen in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. But it was later revealed that actor Himanshu Malhotra was chosen for the show instead of actor Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Actor Tashvi Thakker has also joined the cast of the show as a lead. She has been a part of the show Tamanna, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Naagin 3, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. The actor will be seen playing the character of Chugli on the show. She will be seen snitching about others and will face consequences for her actions.

