Amruta Subhash Makes Reels Debut With 'lovely Friend & Amazing Choreographer' Phulwa

Marathi actor Amruta Subhash recently made her Reel debut on Instagram. On Jan 4, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared two dance videos featuring choreographer Phulwa Khamkar on Instagram Reel. Sharing the videos on social media, Amruta Subhash wrote that it was a fun experience to make her first Reel with Phulwa. Take a look at Amruta Subhash's videos on Instagram reels.

Watch Amruta Subhash's first Reel video:

In the above Instagram video, Amruta and Phulwa can be seen dancing on Rishi Kapoor's Bollywood classic song, Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua. Interestingly, Amruta and Phulwa sang the songs themselves in the video. Both the stars were seen in kurtas. While Amruta Subhash wore a blue kurta, Phulwa was spotted in a beige outfit.

As seen in the caption, Amruta Subhash expressed that it was fun doing her first Reel with her 'lovely friend and amazing choreographer' Phulwa. Talking about the latter, the actor said, "Have enjoyed all songs from the film Natrang choreographed by my talented friend Phulwa Khamkar!". She also added, "It was great fun dancing and singing at the same time!".

à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤‚ à¤µà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤‚ à¤°à¥€à¤² à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ à¤®à¥ˆà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤£ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤†à¤µà¤¡à¤¤à¥€ à¤¨à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿à¤—à¥à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¤¾ à¤«à¥à¤²à¤µà¤¾ à¤–à¤¾à¤®à¤•à¤° à¤¸à¥‹à¤¬à¤¤! à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤š à¤¨à¤¾à¤š à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤—à¤¾à¤£à¤‚ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤—à¥‹à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤à¤•à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤«à¤¾à¤°à¤š à¤®à¤œà¤¾ à¤†à¤²à¥€! (My first reel with my friend and favorite choreographer Phulwa Khamkar! For the first time, it was fun to combine both dance and song!)

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Amruta Subhash were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Kiti goaddddd disteys" (how sweet do you look). One of the actor's followers added, "à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤®. Fantastic expression"(Awesome). Amruta's first Reel received more than 1k likes. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

