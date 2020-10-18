Did You Know Amruta Khanvilkar Was On 'Eka Peksha Ek' Before Gaining Mainstream Popularity

Amruta Khanvilkar is a very well-known Indian actor who has been seen being a part of various regional and Hindi reality television shows and movies. Amruta has been seen on popular reality television shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10,’ ‘Dance India Dance Season 6,’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ ‘Nach Baliye,’ and more.

The actor was not only a participant in ‘Nach Baliye’ but also went on to win the reality show along with her husband Himanshu Ashok Malhotra. But did you know that Amruta was a contestant and bagged the prize of the first runner up on the show ‘Eka Peksha Ek’ before she gained mainstream popularity?

Amruta before her stardom

Amruta Khanvilkar rose to popularity due to her talent in the art of acting, dance, and spectacular performances in various dance reality shows. Although the actor is now largely known and recognised for her work mainly in the Marathi film industry, she is also very popular for her participation in reality television shows. But what is a lesser-known fact is that she put in a lot of hard work and consistency to achieve the mainstream recognition that she has now. Amruta was once a part of a Marathi dance reality show that aired on Zee Marathi called ‘Eka Peksha Ek.’

Amruta Khanvilkar on 'Eka Peksha Ek'

The actor not only participated in ‘Eka Peksha Ek’ but also won the title of the first runner up on the show. Another Marathi actor, Bhargavi Chirmuley, was a contestant on the show along with Amruta. Both actors became contestants on the show based on public voting. In the finale, Bhargavi ended up beating Amruta to the first prize and was declared the winner of the show that season.

Amruta’s feud with Bhargavi Chirmuley

When Bhargavi won the title in the finale by a few votes against Amruta, the latter did not take her loss too well. Amruta made a harsh comment on Bhargavi's win. According to Amruta, she deserved the title more and that Bhargavi won only due to 'sympathy.' Her statement portrayed a lot of resentment towards her competitor on the show. Later, both the actors solved their feud and are currently believed to be friendly towards each other.

Although her season of ‘Eka Peksha Ek’ is a very old one, some of Amruta Khanvilkar’s videos from the show can still be found on the internet. Other than reality television, Amruta Khanvilkar’s shows include ‘Ada,’ ‘Time Bomb 9/11,’ ’24,’ and ‘Jeevlaga.’ She has also been seen playing various roles in mainstream Bollywood films like ‘Hattrick,’ ‘Phoonk,’ ‘Phoonk 2,’ ‘Himmatwala,’ ‘Raazi,’ ‘Satyameva Jayate,’ and ‘Malang’ where she has graced the big screen with her artistic flair. Amruta Khanvilkar has continued to entertain her fans with her immense talent and hard work in the Hindi and Marathi television and film industry.

