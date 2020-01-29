Amruta Khanvilkar Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Party Outfits, See Pics

Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the biggest names of the Marathi Film Industry. Amruta Khanvilkar is a marvellous dancer and tracks like Wajle Ki Bara, Reshami Reshami are some of her biggest hits. Amruta Khanvilkar is known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills. The stunning actor is currently gearing up for her participation in stunts based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Bulgaria this time. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant list has been revealed and it seems like an interesting ensemble. The Welcome Zindagi actor always manages to keep her fashion-quotient topnotch and doesn't fail to impress her fans with her stellar sartorial choices. Here are a few party outfits of Amruta Khanvilkar, which grabbed the audience's attention.

Amruta Khanvilkar best party outfits

Amruta Khanvilkar looks party-ready in this sequin dress

Image Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

When planning to go for a party, opt for a shade that suits your personality. Colours like maroon, red, and black are favourites when heading to a fun evening. Amruta Khanvilkar looked like a dream in this stunning disco-ready maroon sequin dress.

Amruta's pink drop shoulder dress is pleasing to the eyes

Image Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

If you are someone who likes to keep it chic and casual at parties, then such a pink dress is ideal for you. The Raazi actor looks pretty as a peach in this hot pink drop-shoulder dress. Her gold metallic footwear compliments her outfit perfectly.

Amruta Khanvilkar dazzles in black

Image Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

The colour black is synonymous with parties. It is a shade you can never go wrong with. Amruta's shimmery black and golden dress is a must-have party essential.

Amruta's nude off-shoulder dress turns heads

Image Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Nude dresses helps you put your best fashion foot forward. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant looks enchanting in this nude dress of hers with silver embroidery. Amruta's high pony and bold lips are accentuating her overall look on a huge scale.

Amruta Khandivilkar slays in a bewitching blue dress

Image Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Amruta looks radiant and oozes glamour in this electric blue dress. The plunging necking looks really classic and Amruta is carrying herself beautifully in this party outfit. Such a dress can be a great pick for parties or a casual date night.

