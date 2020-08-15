Amruta Subhash & Her Mom Sing 'Aa Chal Ke Tujhe' As They Reunite After 4 Months; Watch

Gully Boy fame Amruta Subhash recently reunited with her mother after quarantining separately for four months. The Marathi actor shared her happiness with fans by posting an adorable video of her mother on Instagram. Singing Kishore Da’s song, the mother-daughter duo can be seen having a gala time with each other.

Amruta Subhash sings with her mother

In the video shared by the Amruta, she explained that she got to hug her mother almost after four months on Kishore Da’s birthday. Hence, the duo recorded themselves singing his song on the balcony of their house. Calling it their ‘Saturday’ song, both can be seen performing Aa Chal Ke Tujhe. The melodious song made their reunion more special and was loved tremendously by her followers. Take a look at it here:

Finally, I met my mother after four months. First quarantined myself and finally hugged her on 4th August. Kishor da’s Birthday! We love this song by Kishor da! We need the hope this song is giving! Love and blessings to all of you!

ALSO READ| Marathi Actor Trupti Toradmal Stuns Fans With Her Bold Avatar, See Picture Inside

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans of the Balak Palak actor, couldn’t control themselves from praising her. For the unversed, Amruta has learned classical singing for three years. Not only that but she has done playback singing for several Marathi films and had also participated in Marathi singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. While some fans appreciated the singing prowess of the actor, others went on to call them ‘adorable’ and ‘sweet’. Check out how fans are reacting on Amruta Subhash’s post:

ALSO READ| Kusumagraj's Marathi Poem's Urdu Translation Prompted Amruta Subhash To Learn The Language

On the professional front, the actor last featured in Anurag Kashyap directed Choked. The black-comedy movie was jointly produced by Netflix and Good Bad Films. Along with Amruta Subhash, the movie stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| 'Choked' Actor Amruta Subhash Talks About Improvising On The Sets Of Her Show

Set in the backdrop of the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, the film revolves around the life of a bank employee who discovers a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink. Weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts, she secretly finds a source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home. The movie was released on Netflix on June 5, 2020. Take a look at Choked’s trailer here:

ALSO READ| 'Bombay Begums's' Amruta Subhash Unveils Her First Look, Says "We Begums Are Tougher

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.