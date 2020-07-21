Pooja Hegde 'sends Love' To Airline Crew As They Groove To 'Butta Bomma' Song; Watch Video

Recently, a video went viral on the internet, in which the crew members of an airline are seen dancing to the song Butta Bomma. As soon as the video caught the attention of Pooja Hegde, she shared the post on her Instagram story session. In the video, the crew members can be seen imitating the hook steps of the song. Dressed in their uniforms, they are seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while shooting the video.

Sharing the post, she added a few heart-eye emoticons along with a caption that read, "Buttabomma sends her love". She also left a reply in the comments section of the post, which read, "Fabbbb". Scroll down to watch the viral video of Pooja Hegde-Allu Arjun starrer song Butta Bomma.

An airline crew dances on Butta Bomma

Numerous celebrities have also grooved on the song. A couple of weeks back, producer Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie was seen enjoying the song in an adorable video. As soon as the video caught Pooja's eye, she poured love on him and wrote, "Awweeeelllyy...SO glad he’s enjoying the song...his joy is bringing me so much joy. Much love to the little munchkin."

Talking about the song, it is featured in a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song created a frenzy before the release of the Pooja Hegde-Allu Arjun starrer film. The peppy dance number has over 200 million views on YouTube with more than 1.6 million likes. Butta Bomma created magic like never before as it became an instant hit. Recently, the song achieved a milestone and became the most viewed Telugu song ever, on YouTube. Pooja celebrated the success of her song on the story session of her Instagram. She expressed her delight through a heartfelt note.

Pooja Hegde's movies

On the professional front, the 29-year-old is gearing up for her upcoming release Radhe Shyam. Recently, the first look poster of the film was out. The much-awaited film of Prabhas managed to have 3.8 million-plus mentions on Twitter, which is considered huge in terms of audience involvement. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, it will be a pan-India project. The film is expected to release next year.

