Pooja Hegde Celebrates 11 Million Followers On IG, Promises To Entertain With Silly Posts

Actor Pooja Hegde recently posted a quirky picture to celebrate 11 million followers on Instagram. The Butta Bomma star also penned down a heartfelt but quirky caption that focused on how the year has been about her legs. Take a look-

All about the legs

Pooja Hegde recently celebrated reaching 11 million followers on Instagram with a quirky post. Pooja's followers can see her do a yoga pose with her pelvic thrust upwards and her legs pointing towards the ceiling. Her legs spelt out 11 in the post and million was written beside her, to commemorate her achieving 11 million followers. The post looked extremely warm and positive as Pooja could be seen wearing yellow and her background had an orange sofa which are all warm colours. Pooja is also smiling and showing a victory symbol.

Pooja also added a fun caption with the post. The actor talked about how the year has been about her legs and that she will aptly use it for her posts. She also mentioned that she will continue to spread love and positivity with her posts always. She wrote - 11 MILLION! (emoji) Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know {emoji}) I decided it was apt to use them for my post (emoji) As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support make me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself (emoji).

The actor gained many comments on her post. Many fans congratulated her and many fans left emojis in the comments section. Take a look at all the positive comments:

Pic Credit: Pooja Hedge's Instagram

Pooja is very active on social media and recently shared the poster of her new film Radhe Shyam with superstar Prabhas. She shared the same poster image in 4 different languages that the movie will release in. The movie will be produced by Prabhas' production UV Creations. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

