From Pooja Hegde's 11 M Post To Tamannaah's Workout: Top Instagram Posts From South Celebs

Regional Indian cinema has been quite active in the past week where many South Indian stars have posted numerous Instagram posts this week. From Pooja Hegde reaching her 11 million followers mark to Tamannaah Bhatia's workout in the rain. Here are some of the Instagram posts from South Indian celebrities this week.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Celebrates 11 Million Followers On IG, Promises To Entertain With Silly Posts

Top Instagram posts of the week:

Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been making rounds on the internet for their new film ever since she posted their movie's first look on July 10th. They will next be seen together in their film titled Radhe Shyam which will be released in 4 different languages. The movie is being produced by Prabhas' production UV Creations.

Recently, she even celebrated after reaching the 11 million followers mark on Instagram. She shared a quirky post where she could be seen doing a yoga pose with her pointing towards the ceiling. She spelt out 11 using her legs in the post thus indicating 11 million. Take a look.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a picture with her pet dog Hash while shooting for some video sitting on her sofa. The video seems to be something personal to Samantha as she has tagged the video stating "Has all my heart". One can only assume whether she did some special video for her dog or something else. She will soon reveal it on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Movies Where She Shared Sizzling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture with a throwback to her perfect beach body while laying under the sun getting tanned up. She also posted another picture with herself in her fitness wear captioning it with a positive body affirmation quote. She stated that one should be mindful of what they put into their body (indicating to put attention to your diet) and advocated to put efforts into taking care of yourself mentally and physically.

ALSO READ| Times Pooja Hegde Showed How One Should Rock A Two-piece Outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a workout pic from when she was exercising in the rain while staying in Mumbai. She also shared a teaser for her first teaser of Instagraaamam which is the very first Malayalam web series. The series is produced by Dr Leena S for LS Filmcorp and directed by filmmaker Mridul M Nair.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' Becomes The Most-viewed Telugu Song Ever

Promo Image courtesy: Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.