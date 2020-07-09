Pooja Hegde's Movies Where She Shared Sizzling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

The Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde is most popularly known for her appearance in Hindi and Telugu films. She was last seen in the Telugu movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was the last movie released before the lockdown began. Crowned as the second runner-up for the Miss Universe India in the year 2010, Pooja Hegde soon started appearing in the film in the South. However, she debuted in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan as well. Take a look at the times Pooja's Hegde's chemistry with her costars was the talk of the film industry.

Mohenjo Daro with Hrithik Roshan

The film Mohenjo Daro was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and was based on the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. The current location of the historical movie is in the Sindh province of Pakistan. It starred Pooja Hegde opposite Hrithik Roshan as his love interest. Actor Hrithik Roshan played the role of Sarman in the film who is a young man from the village, while Pooja plays the role of the daughter of a priest.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Duvvada Jagannadham with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were last seen together in Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film was released on Makar Sankranti earlier this year and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The pair were earlier seen together in another film which is colloquially known as DJ as well.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Duvvada Jagannadham recently completed three years of its release. The film directed by Harish Shankar also starred Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The soundtrack, as well as the chemistry of the lead actors of Duvvada Jagannadham, was immensely loved by fans.

Maharshi with Mahesh Babu

The movie Maharshi starred actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, along with Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya in supporting roles. The film is about a man, Rishi, a rich businessman who returns to India to mend ways with his friend Ravi. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest in the film and she even won the Zee Cine Awards Telugu's Favourite Actress award for this movie.

Prabhas and Pooja Hedge will soon be seen together in an upcoming film, tentatively titled as Prabhas 20, as it is the 20th film of the Baahubali star. This would the pairs first film opposite each other. The makers of the film have recently revealed that the title and first look for Prabhas 20 will be out in a couple of days.

Promo Image courtesy: Pooja Hegde Instagram

