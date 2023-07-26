Anand Deverakonda Starrer Baby Beats Brother Vijay's Arjun Reddy At Box Office?

Baby, featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, has emerged as a surprise blockbuster for the Telugu film industry. Released on July 14, the coming-of-age romantic drama has managed to rake in an impressive Rs 70 crore within just 11 days of its release, leaving behind even Vijay Deverakonda's acclaimed Arjun Reddy in terms of lifetime collections. The movie's tremendous success has earned it the title of being one of the biggest hits in the history of Telugu cinema.

3 Things You Need to Know

'Baby' was directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and produced by Mass Movie Makers.

The movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 14 crore.

It is Anand Deverakonda's first release of 2023.

Baby is a milestone for Anand Deverakonda's career

Directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, Baby has garnered mixed reactions from critics. While they lauded the cast performances and production design, they marked out its length, uneven screenplay and pace as the areas of improvement. Despite such reviews, audiences loved the film, helping Baby break and create records.

When it comes to ROI (return on investment), Baby has managed to achieve the status of the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 and this stands as a milestone in Anand Deverakonda's career. It has also managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Anand Deverakonda's brother Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.

Producer delivers another blockbuster

Ecstatic about the movie's performance, producer SKN of Mass Movie Makers expressed his gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. He said, "Thanks for the overwhelming love and support for our cult blockbuster, Baby. It is a rare phenomenon to see houseful boards even in rains, and the film is also raining collections." Having previously produced the superhit film Taxiwala starring Vijay Deverakonda, SKN is delighted to deliver yet another blockbuster, this time featuring the talented actor's brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Baby narrates a heartwarming story with a perfect blend of romance and drama, resonating with the audience of all age groups. The film's captivating narrative, brilliant performances by the lead actors, and soulful music composed by Vijay Bulganin have been instrumental in its massive success.

Apart from the lead trio, Baby boasts an supporting cast, including Nagendra Babu, Lirisha Kunapareddy, Harsha Chemudu, Sathvik Anand, and Kusuma Degalamari.