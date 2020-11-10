Anasuya To Star In Ravi Teja's Much-awaited Movie 'Khiladi': Reports

Tamil actor Ravi Teja’s much-awaited film Khiladi has been making rounds on the internet ever since its inception. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the film and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. And now, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Khiladi have roped in anchor-turned-actor Anasuya for a pivotal role in the film.

According to Glute.com, actor Anasuya is all set to star in Ravi Teja’s much-awaited film, Khiladi. The report also reveals that Anasuya has landed a crucial role in a movie. It is also revealed that Anasuya’s character in the film has a lot of importance and scope for performance. Apart from the actor, the film also stars Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary as its leading actors in the movie.

Ravi Teja's first look of ‘Khiladi’

Ravi Teja took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of his upcoming Khiladi project via his official handle on October 18, 2020, Sunday. The actor expressed his enthusiasm in the caption accompanying his photo. The poster features Ravi Teja in a full black outfit. He completed the look with a black shirt and similar-shaded denim. To complete the look, the actor put on a brown leather belt, shades and sneakers in his first look from Khiladi.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Ravi Teja wrote, “Unveiling the first look of #KHILADI". Check out his recent post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Also read | Ravi Teja's 'Krack' Resumes Shoot Post The COVID-19 Pandemic; Read On

Also read | Ravi Teja Unveils The First Look Of ‘Khiladi’, Fans Claim 'back With A Blockbuster'

'Khiladi' cast

The film Khiladi will feature Ravi Teja in dual roles. The actor will star alongside stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads in the upcoming much-awaited movie. The Ramesh Varma-directorial is a production of Satyanarayana Koneru. The film Khiladi is set to go on floors this month while the mahurat was held last month on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to star in the much-awaited film, Krack. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead actor along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. The film is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner.

Also read | Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Also read | 'Krack' Makers Share BTS Video From Sets As Lead Actor Ravi Teja Resumes Shoot; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.