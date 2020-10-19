Ravi Teja Unveils The First Look Of ‘Khiladi’, Fans Claim 'back With A Blockbuster'

Telugu actor Ravi Teja unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie Khiladi and its title on social media. He shared the poster through his official handle on Sunday. The actor revealed that he was all set for another exciting journey in the Twitter caption. Meanwhile, the makers of the new project posted a similar photo of Ravi Teja through their accounts. Here are further details about Ravi Teja’s post for the first look of upcoming flick, Khiladi that you must check out right away. Read on:

Ravi Teja unveils the first look of ‘Khiladi’ on social media

Ravi Teja took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of his upcoming project Khiladi through his official account on October 18, 2020, Sunday. The actor expressed his excitement in the caption accompanying his post. The poster features Ravi Teja in an all-black outfit. He has paired a black shirt with similar-shaded denim. To round off the look, the actor has sported a brown leather belt, sunglasses, and sneakers in his first look from Khiladi. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Ravi Teja wrote, “Unveiling the first look of #KHILADIðŸ˜Ž” Check out his recent post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Ravi Teja's Khiladi poster on Instagram

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Ravi Teja received more than 1,22,000 likes and over 1150 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the poster. Many among them expressed their excitement for the upcoming project, Khiladi. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, bomb, kisses, hugs, folded hands, thumbs-up, sparkle, and clapping hands, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Ravi Teja’s first look of Khiladi post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out:

Khiladi cast

Khiladi will feature Ravi Teja in dual roles. He will star alongside stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads in the upcoming movie. The Ramesh Varma- directorial is a production of Satyanarayana Koneru.

