Ravi Teja's 'Krack' Resumes Shoot Post The COVID-19 Pandemic; Read On

Krack is an upcoming Telugu movie that features popular South actors Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Earlier, Krack’s release date was scheduled to be May 8, 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic lockdown. Popular film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram that the shooting of Krack has been resumed. The movie is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Take a look at the Krack cast, teaser and more.

'Krack' teaser

'Krack' Cast

Produced by B. Madhu, there are many talented actors in the cast list. Apart from Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, the other members of Krack cast include Samuthirakani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ali Basha, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhkar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Krack’s lead actor, Ravi Teja is one of the popular stars in the Telugu movie industry. He has played significant roles in several movies. He began his career as a supporting actor in Kartavyam and was later seen in short roles in a couple of movies. Ravi Teja’s debut movie in a lead role was Nee Kosam, for which he received the Nandi Award as well. Some of Ravi Teja’s movies include Seetharama Raju, Premaku Velayara, Balupu, Venky, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Bhadra, Krishna, Raja The Great and several others.

Ravi Teja has also won and been nominated for many awards for his roles in Khadgam, Krishna, Kick and Neninthe. Not many people know that Ravi sang a few songs in a couple of his movies.

Shruti Haasan is popular for her spectacular performances in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. She gained immense popularity by featuring in Telugu movies namely Oh My Friend and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. Some of Shruti Haasan’s movies include Gabbar, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Yevadu, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram, Premam, Katmarayudu and others.

Shruti Haasan is also known for her singing skills and began her singing career at the age of six. Later, she received multiple offers as a singer in various movies. Some of those movies include Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Udhayan, Hisss, among others.

