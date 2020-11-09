'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake To Have No Steamy Scenes In The Film: Reports

Released in 2018, Andhadhun made its way to become one of the biggest hits of the year and earned a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. The concept of this film as well as powerful acting performances by the actors were very well-received by the audience. In an exciting news for the fans, it had been revealed that this film will now have a Telugu remake as well. In addition to this, it has now been revealed that there will be no steamy scenes in the film. Here’s what you need to know.

No steamy scenes to be included in Telugu remake of Andhadhun

It has been revealed that Andhadhun remake will not feature any steamy or love-making scenes, according to Tollywood.Net. The filmmakers have also announced that Tamannaah Bhatia would be a part of the star-cast of this remake. Nithiin and Tamannaah will be playing the roles of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu respectively in the remake. This movie will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who will also be penning the dialogues of this film.

Andhadhun Telugu remake will not have any steamy scenes, as opposed to its Hindi counterpart. The Hindi version of Andhadhun had steamy scenes between Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the film. Earlier this year, in September, well-known film analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about Nithiin in Andhadhun remake and more about this upcoming project.

The official statement by the filmmakers that Adarsh shared in this tweet as well, reads, “Hero Nithiin’s new film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi, official remake of Hindi super hit Andhadhun, will start rolling from November. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh are finalised to reprise Tabu and Radhika Apte’s role respectively.”

While there has been no word on the inclusion of any other cast members or characters, the makers have put out the information of the movie's lead cast and production.

The Hindi version featured a very experienced cast with powerful actors like Tabu, Ayushamann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Zakir Hussain and more. Ayushmann has played the role of a talented pianist who lies about being blind and Tabu had played an unconventional and negative role in the film. The actors and makers of the Andhadhun Telugu remake will be looking forward to capturing the magic of the Hindi version to the best of their capability.

