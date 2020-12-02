'Anek' Movie's Cast: Details About The Cast Of Period Romantic Thriller Starring Dhanush

Anek movie is an Indian Tamil language period romantic thriller. The movie originally released in Tamil as Anegan and was later dubbed in Hindi as Anek by Goldmines Telefilms Pvt Ltd. The movie is helmed by K. V. Anand. The plot of the film revolves around the theme of reincarnation.

Set in four different time periods, the story follows the lives of a girl and a boy who were lovers in their past lives and have been brought together in the present scenario. A lot of people are still curious to know about the Anek movie's cast and have been wondering about the Anek movie's characters. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Anek and Anek movie’s characters, here is everything you need to know about it.

Anek Movie's cast

Dhanush

South Indian superstar Dhanush has played four different characters in Anek movie's cast. He plays the roles of Ashwin, Murugappa AKA Munaruna, Kaaliswaran AKA Kaali and King Ilamaran. Ashwin is a present-day character who works in the system admin department and falls for Madhu. Murugappa is a construction worker at Burma in 1962 and lover of Samudra, Kaali is a painter in 1980s Madras while Ilamaran is a king. He earned praises from audience and critics alike for his all four portrayals.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur also played four Anek movie's characters. She plays the role of Madhumitha who is a game designer at Kiran’s company and falls for Ashwin. She also plays the role of Samudra who is a school student at Burma in 1962 and lover of Munaruna. Her third role is that of Kalyani who is a social activist in Madras during the 1980s and lover of Kaali. Her other role in the movie is that of Princess Shenbagavalli.

Ashish Vidyarthi as Gopinath

Popular Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi is also a part of Anek movie's cast. He plays the role of Inspector of Police in Madras during the 1980s who later gets promoted as commissioner in Chennai city. Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of several Indian movies across languages over the years.

Aishwarya Devan

Actor Aishwarya Devan has played two characters in the cast of Anek movie. She played the roles of Meera and Mallika. Meera is a co-worker with Madhu while Mallika is Saaamuda’s wife and one-sided lover of Munaruna. Aishwarya Devan is a popular name in the modelling industry and has also featured in various movies.

Karthik as Ravikiran AKA Kiran

Actor Karthik has played the role of Ravikiran AKA Kiran in the cast of Anek movie. He is the antagonist in the movie. Kiran is also the MD of a gaming company where Ashwin and Madhumitha are working.

