'Kumbalangi Nights' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About This 2019 Film

Kumbalangi Nights released in 2019 and was one of the most popular Malayalam films of that year. Consisting of a talented group of actors, the film set the right morale and tone for family relationships. The film revolved around four brothers who live together in a dysfunctional home. The primary actors helped shed light on the pertaining middle-class issues and several other aspects that were explored within the film. Here is a look at the talented Kumbalangi Nights cast.

'Kumbalangi Nights' cast details

Soubin Shahir as Saji

Soubin Shahir in the Kumbalangi Nights cast is the eldest brother among the four in the film. He is a freeloader who earns off the hard work of a migrant friend. Throughout the film, he is seen getting into violent fights with the youngest brother.

Shane Nigam as Bobby

Shane plays the role of the second youngest brother in the film who is extremely lazy. He believes in a responsibility-free life and strives for it throughout the film. Bobby as a character seems least interested in long term plans and does not take life too seriously. However, his life faces a major twist as the film progresses.

Fahadh Faasil as Shammi

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the brother-in-law of Bobby, Shammi. The lazy Bobby falls in love with Shammi’s sister Baby and thus he encounters Shammi. The strict brother-in-law is aware of all the lazy antics of Bobby and thus tries hard to disapprove of the relationship between his sister and Bobby. He firmly opposes their union and goes to extreme lengths from preventing their relationship from taking any serious turns.

Anna Ben as Baby

Anna Ben plays the role of Baby, a young and free-spirited woman who has had a long-time crush on Bobby. She had been crushing on him since their school days and thus when she gets the opportunity, she gets into a relationship with him. However, their relationship faces its fair share of turmoil given the opposition from her brother.

Sreenath Bhasi as Bonny

Sreenath plays the role of Bonny who is the eldest brother after Saji. He is seen as one of the more rational brothers who often spends his time in school rather than home. He does that to avoid all the violence that surrounds the household and thus prefers a peaceful and calm atmosphere.

Mathew Thomas as Franky

Matthew Thomas as Franky is the youngest brother from the lot. He is shown as sports and particularly football enthusiasts. He does not mind skipping school and going out for matches. He often stays away from home to avoid the beatings he gets from his elder brother.

