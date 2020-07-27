Anna Ben Of 'Kappela' Fame Teaches How To Make The Perfect Kerala Parotta, Watch

Malayalam actor Anna Ben of Kumbalangi Nights and Kappela fame has become a household name in Mollywood now. In a recent interview with Nikhil Kini, Anna Ben explained to the host how to make the perfect Kerala parotta. During the same, they both even went ahead and made their versions as well.

Anna Ben teaches Nikhil Kini how to make a parotta

Malayalam actor Anna Ben recently made an appearance on Netflix’s Menu Please hosted by Nikhil Kini. During the appearance, she even taught Kini how to make an authentic Kerala parotta. Explaining what a good parotta is, Anna Ben goes on to say “It has to be really soft, little creamy in the mouth, flaky and a little shiny with the ghee on top”.

However, Anna Ben then goes on to tell Nikhil Kini that if the parotta does not turn out to be the way she explained then it can be a problem. Talking about what is a food regime during the entire day, the actor goes on to explain how there is puttu for breakfast every day since her father cannot live off it. She also explained how her mother’s fish curry is a staple in her diet. Anna Ben also tells how she has tried the dish from different places but nothing can beat the one her mother prepares at home.

Anna Ben starts by making the dough by adding two cups of maida, one egg, two tablespoons of sugar, half tablespoon of salt, and a pinch of baking powder to a bowl. The actor then starts mixing it all together before adding some water and oil. Anna Ben then tells Nikhil Kini to knead the ingredients into a dough. The dough is rested for a couple of hours before the next step.

Anna Ben then takes out an already prepared dough and rolls in out on a flat surface. The actor then explains how in the next step, one can either cut out thin strips and place it on top of each other or pleat the dough like a paper fan. She then explains how to add some flour on the dough and roll it on your fingers. They both then roll it out again into a circle and cook it on a pan. Anna Ben then topped the parotta with some ghee before crushing it to give it the flaky texture.

Talking about her career in cinema, Anna Ben explained that films happened to her. She goes on to add, “I went for an audition, they picked me. I didn’t even know what was happening”. The actor further mentions how grateful she is to have worked with several talented people who even helped her throughout her journey.

While enjoying their parottas, Anna Ben and Nikhil Kini also discussed the importance of watching regional cinema. Anna Ben also added, “Be it in the field or outside, I think it's very important that you watch different languages because there are gems out there”. Talking about her film Kappela, Anna Ben added that it is a “very sweet movie”. She also explained how it has been a journey of discovery while playing her character in the movie.

Take a look at Anna Ben making a Kerala parotta:

