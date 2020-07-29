Rajisha Vijayan 'cannot Contain Excitement' As She Shares Poster Of Tamil Film 'Karnan'

Rajisha Vijayan, last seen in Vidhu Vincent's Stand Up, recently shared the title poster of her Kollywood movie Karnan. The film that stars Dhanush in the lead marks Rajisha Vijayan's Tamil movie debut. Sharing the title poster of her Kollywood debut, Rajisha Vijayan wrote: "Can’t contain my excitement for this! To start my Tamil journey under @mariselvaraj84 sir came as such a blessing and that too as lead opposite one of my all time favourite actor Dhanush sir." (sic)

The title poster of Karnan was released on Tuesday, July 28, which coincided with lead actor Dhanush's birthday. Besides sharing the poster of her debut movie, Rajisha Vijayan also wished Dhanush on his birthday, and said, "Happiest birthday to you Dhanush sir. May you continue to bring extraordinary stories to life."

Karnan, starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. During an old interview with an online portal, Selvaraj revealed the reason behind the title of the film. He said that Karnan is Dhanush's character's name in the movie, and hence the title. Karnan also features Yogi Babu and Malayalam actor Lal in pivotal roles. The shooting of the Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan starrer commenced early this year.

What's next for Rajisha Vijayan?

Rajisha Vijayan will be next seen in Khalid Rahman's untitled film. The movie, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, also features actors like Veena Nandakumar, Sudhy Kopa, Johny Antony and Gokulan MS in pivotal roles. The untitled film marks Khalid Rahman's second collaboration with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko. Interestingly, Khalid Rahman and Rajisha Vijayan debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016).

Besides the upcomer, Rajisha Vijayan is reported to reunite with her Anuraga Karikkin Vellam co-star Asif Ali for a new film. The forthcoming movie is titled Ellam Sheriyakum, and is directed by Aadya Rathri fame Jinu Jacob. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage.

