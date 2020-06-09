 If Anirudh Ravichander Makes Acting Debut, Sivakarthikeyan To Make The Film? Read Here

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the youngest music composers in the South Indian film industry. He has made a very prominent name for himself in the Tamil film industry and has given hit songs for films including Maari, Petta, and Darbar.

The young music composer recently posted a picture on his Instagram and the picture has been much loved by his fans. However, the highlight of this post was the comment made by actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Nelson Dilip Kumar. In their comment, they talked about Anirudh Ravichander turning into an actor.

Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson Dilip Kumar comment on Anirudh Ravichander's post

Anirudh Ravichander took to his Instagram on June 8, 2020, and posted a picture in a grey and orange sweater and dark glasses. He captioned the picture and wrote "A lil to the left.. to the right.. fix.. Pc @kunaldaswani".

After he posted this picture actor Sivakarthikeyan commented on the post an wrote "Sirrrrr eppo naalum sari ennaki naalum sari.. neenga hero va nadikkira first Padam producer naan dhan ðŸ‘ðŸ™ðŸ˜Š thank u sir â¤ï¸" which roughly means that whenever Anirudh turns actor, he [Sivakarthikeyan] will be producing his debut film. It was also reported that director Nelson Dilip Kumar expressed how he will direct the film. Take a look at the post here:

On work front

Anirudh Ravichander composed songs for Thalapathy Vijay's film Master and the music from the film has been loved by fans. It was also reported that one of his songs titled Kutty Story has broken several records on social media. Anirudh Ravichander, while talking to an entertainment portal, had said that collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay was like a dream come true for the composer.

Anirudh also added that he was overwhelmed to see the reaction of the audience and his fans to the song. He also mentioned that when he recorded the track with Vijay they both agreed that everyone would like the song. Anirudh Ravichander also added how this kind of response helps him to make his music better. He then thanked his fans from all across the world for making Kutti Story a huge hit. He also added this song has again proved that music has no language.

