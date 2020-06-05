Anirudh Ravichander To Compose For Vikram In Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Film?

A few days ago there were reports stating that for his 60th film, actor Vikram will team up with acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj on the project. The shooting is likely to start post-lockdown. Now it has been reported that Anirudh Ravichander, who is enjoying the success of his latest album Master has been roped in to score tunes for the project.

As per reports, Karthik Subbaraj had previously worked with Anirudh in Rajinikanth's Petta and the songs were a mega-hit with audiences. For the upcoming film, the director wanted to work with him again and reportedly narrated the script over a video call. It is also reported that the duo has already begun working on the pre-production of the movie. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the director of the film.

The film is said to be produced by Lalith Kumar under his banner Seven Screen Studio. Vikram's son Dhruv will also be a part of the film that will be shot in and around Chennai in major portions, as per reports. It is also worth noting that Vikram's film David, released in 2013, also had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Kanavae Kanavae, one of the songs in the film, became a hit among the youngsters.

Also read | Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj For His Next Film?

On the work front

The upcoming film Jagamae Thanthiram by Karthik Subbaraj was expected to hit the screens in May. However, due to the novel coronavirus crisis, the makers had to postpone the film. The film is said to be an action thriller film and features Dhanush, James Cosmo of Game of Thrones and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. As per recent reports, the film is said to hit the silver screens on August 27, 2020.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Vikram, on the other hand, was last seen in Rajesh M. Selva’s Kadaram Kondan. The film also starred Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan and Lena in lead roles. The film was an action thriller flick and was lauded by movie buffs for its action sequence and storyline. The actor also has many upcoming movies in his kitty.

Vikram will next be seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s much-awaited film Cobra. The shooting was reportedly halted halfway due to the lockdown. The actor will be seen sporting 25 different looks in the film. The movie, Cobra is set for a 2020 release.

Also read | 'Master' Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Shares 'worst 3 Dancers' Doing 'Vaathi' Step

Also read | Anirudh Ravichander Reacts As He Finds Video Of His Wedding Performance, Before 'Kolaveri'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.