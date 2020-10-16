Anirudh Ravichander And Dhanush's Massive Net Worth Will Surely Leave DnA Fans Surprised

Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush are one of the most popular actor-musician duos in the industry. Their previous collaborations in movies like Elaiyilla Pattathari, Thanga Magan and Maari have all went on to become huge successes. The duo shot to fame with their song Why This Kolaveri Di in 2011.

The Sun Pictures recently took to their official Twitter handle announced that the super hit actor-musician duo, Dhanush and Anirudh, will be reuniting for their next film, D44. Ahead of their new collaboration, here is a look at how much is the combined net worth of Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh Ravichander's net worth

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular singers and music composers of South Indian entertainment industry. According to a report by Idol Networth, Anirudh Ravichander’s net worth is $5.7 million. He is known for his work in the Tamil movie industry. He has also won several awards and accolades for his music. His debut song Why This Kolaveri Di went viral all over the world earning him a global popularity. He is the son of veteran actor Ravi Raghavendra.

Dhanush's net worth

Dhanush is one of the popular names in the Indian entertainment industry. According to a report by Scholrlyoa, Dhanush’s net worth in 2020 is estimated to be around $20 million. Apart from being a successful actor in Indian movies, he is also a producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and playback singer. Majority of his income is from his acting and producing jobs.

Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander's combined net worth

Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush became a household name first with Why This Kolaveri Di which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Dhanush. Songs from their movie Maari also became a huge hit all over the world. Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush’s combined net worth is close to a whopping $26 million.

Dhanush and Anirudh's upcoming D44

Recently, Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle and announced that the popular duo which is fondly known as DnA among their fans are coming back. They had also wished Anirudh Ravichander on his birthday. They shared a quirky video of Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush where various clips of their concerts and performances were shown. In the later part of the video, Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander can be seen in a gloomy mood sitting on a terrace. Here is a look at the video.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits: dhanush_rithik Twitter

