Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' And Other Tamil Movies To Release In Theatres Soon

After Maharashtra, the minister of Tamil Nadu also announced that theatres will reopen in the state by the end of this month. Several Kollywood movies have been lined up which will be releasing when theatres reopen. The minister also announced that social distancing will be maintained in theatres and the number of audiences in theatres will also be limited. From Thalapthy Vijay’s movie Master to Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram, here is a list of Tamil movies which will release in theatres now.

Tamil movies which will release in theatres

Master

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the film Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Shantanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Initially, it was rumoured that the film will release on an OTT platform, but the makers confirmed that the film will release in theatres.

Jagame Thandhiram

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush in the lead role. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be playing the lead role opposite Dhanush. The film was also supposed to release on an OTT platform, but it will get a theatrical release now. Santosh Narayanan has composed the music for the songs in this film.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman is a devotional drama film which will release in theatres. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and the film is directed by RJ Balaji. The film is expected to be a visual treat for the audience, who have been waiting for it to release.

Doctor

Starring Savakarthikeyan, the film Doctor is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is yet to be wrapped up and the latest reports by Pinkvilla say that the makers are now rushing with the shooting to release the film soon. The film is expected to release during Diwali 2020.

Karnan

Starring Dhanush as Karnan in the lead role, the film is a rural drama. Rijisha Vijayan will be playing the lead opposite Dhanush in the film. Actor Lal and Gauri Kishan will be seen playing key roles in the film. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies which will be releasing in theatres soon.

