Dhanush And Anirudh To Reunite For Sun Pictures' 'D44'; Fans Elated About Return Of DnA

The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures recently announced that the super hit actor-musician duo, Dhanush and Anirudh, will be reuniting for their next film, D44. It posted a quirky video of the two artists, triggering immense excitement amongst fans. Sun Pictures also wished musician Anirudh Ravichander a happy birthday through the exciting announcement tweet. Fans have flooded the comments section with celebratory messages as they rejoice the DnA reunion.

Dhanush and Anirudh reunite for 'D44'

The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures recently made a major announcement about Dhanush’s 44th film (D44) and fans are unable to keep calm. It declared that the film will reunite Dhanush and musician Anirudh after an interval of five years. In the video posted, Anirudh and Dhanush are shown in a dapper avatar from various successful functions and events from the past. The blockbuster song Maari is heard in the background while the grand video plays out.

In the last segment of the video, Sun Pictures has added a short clipping of the two artists sitting in an open terrace with a gloomy mood. Anirudh is seen in a state of confusion and disappointment while he settles with the harmonium next to him. Dhanush, on the other hand, is seen snacking on a packet of chips while asking Anirudh to play a tune. At the end of the clip, a piece of upbeat music is played while the video announces that D and A will be working together in Sun Pictures’ D44. Their animated figures also appear in the fun video.

In the caption for the video, Sun Pictures has mentioned that the two artists are back together after a long time. It has also wished Anirudh a happy birthday through the hashtags. Have a look at the tweet here.

There has been no official announcement from the team about the rest of the cast and crew of D44. According to a report by Cinema Express, Mithran R Jawahar will be directing this entertainer. D and A are the only confirmed artists of the film so far. They have previously worked on films like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Thanga Magan, and Maari, amongst others.

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming film. They have also put up encouraging messages for the duo as they have been longing to see this actor-musician pair again.

DNA Is Back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/niAJgTY7Uc — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_rithik) October 16, 2020

