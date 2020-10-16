Anirudh Ravichander Birthday: 10 Songs Of 'Pakkam Vanthu' Singer To Listen To

Anirudh, the famous music composer is celebrating his birthday today. He is one of the most famous music composers in the South Indian Film Industry and is also one of the best selling artists in the country. Anirudh has also sung many songs in his career as a part of creating music for films. Many of his songs are in many different languages as well. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at a few of Telugu songs that Anirudh sang:

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode October 14: Anirudh breaks Arundhati's musical instrument

Anirudh songs in Telugu

'Sachin Tendulkar Back Bencher' from Backbench Student

Backbench Student is a 2013 film which was directed by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy. The film stars Mahat Raghavendra, Piaa Bajpai and Archana Kavi. The film stars Mahat Raghavendra, Piaa Bajpai and Archana Kavi in the lead roles. Anirudh's song Sachin Tendulkar Back Bencher was a huge hit and the lyrics of the song were by Lakshmi Bhoopal.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode October 2: Anirudh and Sanjana meet after weeks

'Pakkam Vanthu' from Kaththi

Kaththi came out in 2019 and was a film directed by A. R. Murugadoss, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. It cast Vijay in a dual role and has many other noted actors in it. The song Pakkam Vanthu had lyrics by Madhan Karky and Hiphop Tamizha and was almost 4 minutes long. Hiphop Tamizha also sang the song wth Anirudh.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode October 2: Anirudh and Sanjana meet after weeks

'Aathi' from Kaththi

Another song from the super-hit movie Kaththi is Aathi. The song has lyrics by Yugabharathi and singer Vishal Dadlani was also featured in the song. The songs has received more than 32 million views and is one of the most famous songs from the film.

'Selfie Bomma' from Kaththi

Selfie Bomma is a fun song from the movie Kaththi. Anirudh has sung three songs in the film. The four-minute-long song has lyrics by Sri Mani. Even the singer Suchitra has collaborated in this song with Anirudh.

'Remo Ni Stylek' from Remo

Remo is a 2016 movie that was written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannanz. The film cast Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles and has the entire soundtrack composed by Anirudh. The song Remo Ni Stylek is also sung by Anirudh and is almost four minutes long. This is one of the peppiest songs of the movie.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode Sept 28 update: Arundhati and Anirudh's heated argument

'Kollagottey' from Remo

Another song from the movie Remo is Kollagottey. The song is again sung by the talented singer and music composer Anirudh. The romantic song caught the attention of many fans.

'Baitikochi Chuste' from Agnyaathavaasi

Agnyaathavaasi is a 2018 movie that was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film cast Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Aadhi Pinisetty, Khushbu Sundar, and Boman Irani in different roles. The song Baitikochi Chuste is one of the most famous songs in the movie and is sung by Anirudh. It also has lyrics by Sri Mani.

'Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga' from Jersey

Jersey is a 2019 movie that is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The song Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga is a very good song that has lyrics by Krishna Kanth. It is almost three minutes long as well.

'Gang-u Leader' from Gang Leader

The film came out in 2019 and was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri under banner of Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Vikram Kumar. It stars Nani as Pencil Parthasarathy, Kartikeya Gummakonda as Dev and Priyanka Arul Mohan as Priya. The song Gang-u Leader is a Promotional Song and is sung by the composer Anirudh. It has lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

'Psycho Saiyaan' from Sahoo

Directed by Sujeeth, Sahoo came out in 2019. The film cast Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Psycho Saiyaan is a song that is sung by Anirudh and other singers like Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi. The song gained much popularity and has lyrics by Sreejo.

Promo Pic Credit: Anirudh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.