'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 14: Anirudh Breaks Arundhati's Musical Instrument

The previous episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte ended with Appa introducing Anagha to Arundhati and telling her the tragic backstory Anagha has. Whereas, on the other hand, the tensions between Anirudh and Arundhati keep on growing. Read below to know what happened in the latest episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte -

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - Written update for October 14

The episode kicks off with Arundhati being in awe with Anagha's life. Her tone prompts Appa to ask her whether she is doing fine and needs to talk to someone. Arundhati replies back saying that she will talk when the time is right. The duo returns back home only to find Arundhati's mother-in-law losing her calm on her for coming back late. Appa dismisses her words by saying that the family has grown dependent on Arundhati which makes her not being around an issue, and makes a decision that he will do things on his own from now on.

Yash walks into the living room saying that he is off for a shoot of a short film. He takes blessings of his grandparents and heads out. Arundhati's mother-in-law calls up her husband, Appa, lovingly and ask him to take her to watch a film, he replies back saying first let theatres open up. As Arundhati is practising music in her room, Anirudh barges in and complaints about not finding any of his belongings at the right place. He accuses her of doing everything on purpose and warns her to get her behaviour right. Arundhati in return hits back at Anirudh saying that he cannot tell her what to do and walks out of the room.

Image courtesy - Still fro Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Anirudh loses his calm and throws Arundhati's instrument out of the house. it leaves Arundhati broken and she starts crying. Anirudh asks her whether she will at least act properly right now. The episode ends with Sanjana asking Anirudh if he is sure about wanting to stay with her and that he will not ditch her. Anirudh assures her that he will stick around but is seen having two thoughts about it.

