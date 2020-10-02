'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 1: Yash Threatens To Reveal Anirudh's Secrets

The Star Pravah Marathi series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has recently made a big revelation about Anirudh's affair coming to light in front of his wife Arundhati. The following episodes since then have portrayed the aftermath of this revelation where Arundhati has ended the relationship with Anirudh and urged him to come clean in front of the entire family if he wants their relationship to go back the way it used to. Arundhati's son Yash had tried to comfort him in the September 30, 2020's episode. Read below to know what happened in the latest episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte -

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode September 30: Arundhati confronts Abhishek

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte written update - October 1, 2020

Yash finds his mother Arundhati standing alone in the balcony, he goes to her and asks if she has eaten anything and that she has been advised to eat from time to time. However, Arundhati replies back saying that doing that won't make the things done by them go away. She tells Yash that all of his sons betrayed him by hiding what their father was doing. However, Yash replies back saying that he had tried to tell the truth but she did not allow him to do so and always sided by Abhishek and Anirudh.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode September 29 update: Devika advices Arundhati

Image courtesy - Still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Arundhati then vents to Yash stating that the relationship between Sanjana and Anirudh was going for 12 years but no one told her the truth. She recalls all the moments she shared with Anurag asking whether all of it was a lie. Yash later storms into Anirudh's room and confronts him. He threatens to beat his father up when Abhishek enters the room around this time as Yash is losing his calm and controls him. But before leaving the room, Yash warns his father that he will reveal his wrongdoings to everyone in the family and his colleagues.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' title song lyrics are an absolute delight, know what they're about

Towards the end of the episode, Arundhati's family starts to notice her changed behaviour. This prompts Devika to ask Arundhati if she would like to go out with her and roam around the city to reminisce her college days. But the family suggests not to do it, Yash goes against the family's opinion and urges her to go. The episode ends with Arundhati agreeing with Devika to go out even when her family did not want it.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode Sept 28 update: Arundhati and Anirudh's heated argument

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.