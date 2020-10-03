'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 2: Anirudh And Sanjana Meet After Weeks

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's latest episode kicked off with an argument between Devika and Anirudh who tells her that 'pseudointellectual' women like her cannot handle a family which leads to a divorce. Devika slams his patriarchal views by stating that she was advising Arundhati to slap Anirudh but she did not do it. Meanwhile, Arundhati walks out of the house, Anirudh tells her to come back on time. She replies back saying that he has no right to tell her now where to go and what to do. She recalls all the time he left her on her own and stated that she does not care what he says or does now.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - episode October 2

Meanwhile, Anirudh heads to meet Sanjana sneakily. Whilst the two are together, he tells her that Arundhati is no more the oppressed wife she used to be and has started talking back to him. During their conversation, he also reveals that Arundhati is ready to divorce her, to this Sanjana replies saying that even her husband is ready to divorce her. She advises that the two should get divorced with their respective partners and live together.

Image courtesy - still from Kay Kuthe Kay Karte

After their meet, Gowri makes her way to Arundhati's house where the two finally come face to face. She tells Gowri that all of them decided what was good for her which led to her disappointment. Gowri feels guilty of not telling her about Anirudh and Sanjana's romance and asks her to get angry on her. Meanwhile, Yash walks in on their conversation and tells Arundhati to not entertain whatever Gowri has to say as she is the niece of Sanjana. Yash uses harsh words which makes his mother disappointed, she tells him that he should not use harsh words to anyone no matter how angry they are.

Gowri ends up spilling the beans saying that she tried to stop the marriage between Anirudh and Sanjana which was not known to her earlier. She begs Gowri to tell the truth and she admits that Sanjana and Anirudh were going to get married while Anirudh already being married to Arundhati. Yash blames Gowri for hurting his mother all over again and asks her to leave and never come back.

