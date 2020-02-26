Thalapathy Vijay And Director Lokesh To Collaborate Again After ‘Master’?

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Bigil created box office history by becoming one of the biggest hits delivered by the actor. Since then, Thalapathy Vijay has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Master which is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Though only a few stills and a song from Master have been released online yet, speculations about Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film after Master have already started doing rounds on the internet. It is now being rumoured that Thalapathy 65 film will be yet again directed by Lokesh.

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film to be directed by Lokesh?

As per reports, both Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay are keen on working again after Master's production is wrapped as the two are happy with the creative collaboration on Master. As Master comes to a wrap soon, it is expected that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be working on the pre-production for the Thalapathy 65 film. Reports suggest furthermore that director Lokesh Kanagaraj was very happy with Vijay's screen presence and acting skills thus, wishes to work with the actor again for a film.

Rumours also suggested that the film will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and the music will be helmed by Sam CS. But, sources close to the director have rubbished the rumours while speaking to a leading news daily. Reports have revealed that after Master is done, director Lokesh will be working on the script for the sequel of Kaithi. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj, directors like Sudha Kongara, Arunraja Kamaraj and Pradeep are also rumoured to be potential directors for the film.

Image courtesy - Lokesh Kanagaraj Twitter

