Anita Date Kelakar From 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Conquers Anxiety Through Yoga

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular TV shows that air on Zee Marathi. The show features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, and others in key roles. The first episode of the show aired on August 22, 2016, and still has successfully managed to entertain the audience. Anita Date Kelakar, the lead actor is known to be quite active on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her performing yoga and shared how to conquer anxiety. Read on:

Anita Date Kelakar shared pic of her performing yoga

Anita Date Kelakar keeps her fans updated on her daily activities and shared some of the most interesting moments from her life. While most of the posts she shares on Instagram consists of clips from Mazhya Navryachi Bayko and other events and functions, she also shared pictures of her daily events. Anita Date recently took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures her working out.

In the post shared below, Anita Date Kelakar can be seen performing yoga. She shared two pictures where she can be seen performing different poses. She also shared ways to conquer anxiety in life. According to Anita Date, as shared in the post, some of the ways of overcoming anxiety is to live in the moment. She captioned, ''If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in moment, live in the breath. 🧘‍♀️''. Check out the post shared by Anita Date Kelakar.

Anita Date Kelakar rose to prominence with her performance in the hit show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The storyline of the show recently took a turn with an entry in Maya's character. The character of Maya from Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is played by Smita Gondkar. Anita Date Kelakar plays the role of Radhika in the movie and Abhijeet Khandkekar plays the role of Gurunath. The TV show revolves Radhika and how she established her life after divorcing Gurunath as he is engaged in extramarital affairs with Shanaya. However, she now has to support Gurunath's beloved Shanaya as he is cheating on Shanaya too.

