Ann Augustine And Jomon T John File For Divorce After Seven Years Of Marriage

Malayalam actor Ann Augustine and cinematographer husband Jomon T John were one of the audience's favourite couples. But all seems to not be well in paradise as the couple is now reportedly headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for seven years.

Ann Augustine and Jomon T John file for divorce

According to a report by English Mathrubhumi, Jomon T John has filed a petition in the Cherthala family court as he seeks a divorce from Ann Augustine. The court has also issued a notice to Ann and directed her to be present in the court on February 9 for the hearing. Ann and Jomon were in a relationship before they tied the knot. They got married on February 2, 2014.

Ann is the daughter of the veteran Malayalam actor Augustine. She has won the hearts of the audience with her performances in films. She made her acting debut with Elsamma Enna Aankutty which was directed by Lal Jose and released in 2010. The film was a huge commercial success and her performance was appreciated by the critics as well. Shen then went on to star in Arjunan Saakshi, Three Kings, Rebecca Uthup Kizhakkemala, Da Thadiya and Friday. The actor has also won several awards for her films. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for Artist, Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Artist and Asianet Film Award for Best New Face of the Year for her debut film. She had taken a break from acting after her father passed away and came back with Nee-Na.

She is also quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Ann shares pictures from her gorgeous photoshoots on social media. Her pet dog Ozza also often makes it to Ann's Instagram feed.

Jomon T John made his debut with Chaappa Kurishu in 2011. Some of his notable works are Beautiful, Thattathin Marayathu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Vikramadithyan. He also has worked for Bollywood films like Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has won several awards for his cinematography as well. He won the Kerala State Film Awards in the Best Cinematographer for Charlie and Asianet Film Awards 2011 as the Best Cinematographer for Beautiful.

Image courtesy- @annagustine and @jomontjohn Instagram

