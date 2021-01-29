'RRR' makers reveal Olivia Morris' first look; Ram Charan, Jr NTR have message for co-star

The anticipation for RRR is building as audiences await Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next. While the cast of multiple stars had generated buzz, the teasers and posters have been making headlines too. This was once again evident when the first look of Olivia Morris was unveiled by the makers on her birthday.

RRR team wishes Olivia Morris

The official Twitter handle of RRR conveyed greetings to Olivia Morris, who plays the character of Jennifer in the movie. She plays the role of a foreigner in the movie, as her picture flashing a smile in a car was unveiled.

Within moments, #Jennifer was one of the trending topics on Twitter.

The excitement went further up when the leads of the movie Jr NTR and Ram Charan conveyed his greetings to their co-star.

Olivia plays the female lead in the movie and was announced as a part of the cast in November. Previously, Daisy Edgar Jones had quit the project ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’ in March.

Recently, RRR makers had sent their fans into a frenzy by sharing the first still of the lead characters based on Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, riding together.

The two characters have been introduced as 'Fire' and 'Water' and the makers shared that their union will 'make an unstoppable FORCE as you've never witnessed!' They urged fans to 'get ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar.'

They announced that the movie will be hitting the screens on October 13.

Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE like you've never witnessed!

Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13th, 2021 👊🏼#RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/3loeoiqCQn — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 25, 2021

Previously, the first looks featuring the respective leads had also been unveiled on their birthdays.

RRR

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, among others. The movie is set in the 1920s with India’s freedom struggle as a backdrop.

The story of the movie is penned by veteran writer K.V Vijayendra Prasad, who had also written the Baahubali franchise. The release date of the movie has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before they finally confirmed the release. RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi) is being dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

