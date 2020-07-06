Anna Ben Urges Actors To 'Act Smart' In FEFKA's Awareness Campaign; See Video

South Indian actor Anna Ben received immense applause for her performance in Kappela. Recently, she was a part of the awareness campaign about fake casting calls in the Malayalam film industry. The video is a production of the Film Employees Federation of Kerela (FEFKA). Here is everything you need to know about the campaign. Read on:

Anna Ben stars in FEFKA's video

Actor Anna Ben stars in a video for an awareness campaign about fake casting calls in the film industry. It features a newcomer giving an audition for a movie, who has donned a plain white t-shirt and tied her curly hair in a neat ponytail. The 50-second video showcases Anna Ben as a young lass, who seeks a role in a flick. However, she gets uncomfortable when an unknown person attempts touching her face. So, Anna Ben does not hesitate and pushes him away before rushing out of that place.

Later on, a voice-over of Mohanlal follows, urging people to be aware of fake casting auditions. He also asserts them to call the helpline number visible in the video. It showcases Anna Ben confidently moving out of the venue. So, Mohanlal concludes the video by saying that actors will receive immediate help after they get a call about a fake casting audition. Check it out:

The campaign also promotes the hashtag ‘stay smart’ to create awareness about fake casting calls. According to reports, Jomon T John directed and shot the video. On the other hand, editor Shameer Muhammed, composer Rahul Raj, and sound designer V Harishanker joined hands to work on the campaign.

FEFKA’s General Secretary's statement

According to reports, FEFKA’s General Secretary B Unnikrishnan talked about the awareness campaign in a statement. He revealed that people who do not have a connection to the film industry are creating that bad reputation. The General Secretary urged those who wish to enter the industry to stay careful about committing. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala has reportedly been taking all the necessary steps to make the film industry safe for newcomers as well as experienced actors. Moreover, as an attempt to expose the wrongdoers, the association would also come up with different awareness videos in the future.

