Annie Talks About Falling Prey To Social Media Trolls, Says 'I'm A Very Positive Person'

Annie of the Annie's Kitchen fame in her recent interview with an online portal talked about the social media trolls she has been facing for a long time now. She said that the trolls hurt her, but since she is a positive person she does not ponder much on it. Reportedly Annie is getting trolled for the comments she made on her show Annie's Kitchen.

Annie's Kitchen is a cookery show where Annie interacts with several women from different walks of life. Recently, the actor's chat with celebrities like Sarayu, Navya Nair, and Nimisha Sajayan attracted trolls, where her 'misogynistic' and ancient perspective was slammed. Talking more about the same, Annie revealed that they (trollers) should watch the full episode of Annie's Kitchen before assuming things. Specifically talking about Nimisha Sajayan's episode, where Annie asked the actor on how she confidently sports the no-makeup look for her films, Annie said that she was in complete awe of Nimisha's guts and was appreciating her while the audience misunderstood it.

Annie's Kitchen that airs on a popular television channel marked the return of Annie to the limelight after a long time. The actor who acted between 1993 to 1996 went on a hiatus after her marriage to director and producer Shaji Kailas. When asked about her views on feminism and misogyny, the actor said that she does not want any woman to be submissive or regressive.

She added that her upbringing has a hand in her perception. She said that till date her father gets disappointed when she says that Shaji (husband) makes the food at the house. However, she revealed that she teaches her sons to give respect and take respect, from friends or a future partner.

Annie's Kitchen that started in 2015 has constantly been in the public eye for propagating 'misogynistic views'. When asked about the provocative questions asked on the show, Annie said that the questions in the show are framed according to their thinking of the audiences, which are generally middle-aged wives and the elderly woman. So, the questions are framed keeping them in mind.

