Anushka Shetty And Prakash Kovelamudi's Combined Net Worth As Of 2020 Is Surprising

Anushka Shetty is one of the A-lister actors in the South-Indian film industry and acts predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. Best known for her performance in Vikramarkudu, Arundhati, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion to name a few, Anushka's contribution in Tollywood is remarkable. Shetty recently made headlines after the news of her wedding started making rounds on social media. The Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot with the Judgementall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi. Anushka Shetty is reportedly one of the highest-paid female actors of Tollywood with a net worth of 2020 is estimated to be a whopping $23 million by an online portal. Here is Anushka and her reported future husband's combined net worth as of 2020.

Anushka Shetty and Prakash Kovelamudi's combined net worth as of 2020

If the recent rumours are to be believed, the Singam actor Anushka Shetty will marry filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi this year. Prakash is a National Award-winning filmmaker who is best known for his work as a director in Bommalata, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and Judgemental Hai Kya to name a few. His last box-office release starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao titled Judgemental Hai Kya was critically lauded by the film critics as well as the audience. Kovelamudi's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be $6 million. Therefore, his and Anushka Shetty's combined net worth totals to $29 million. On the career front, Anushka will star in Nishabdham which will hit the silver screens on April 2, 2020.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

