Anushka Shetty Clocks 15 Years In Film Industry, Fans Trend #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyReign

Anushka Shetty, last seen in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, completed 15 years in the film industry on Wednesday, July 22. Anushka Shetty debuted in Tollywood with Puri Jagannadh-directed Super alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni. Anushka Shetty's ardent fans trended the hashtag #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyReign on social media. Interestingly it was the most trending hashtags on social media for quite some time.

Thank you everyone for participating in our #AnushkaShetty 's 15 Golden Years in Film Industry Trend and making it HUGE 💪😁 All the Love & Support u showered will be cherished by Sweety like always ❤️#15YrsOfAnushkaShettyREIGN pic.twitter.com/ynHr6hxToV — Anushka Shetty (@Anushka_ASF) July 21, 2020

Anushka Shetty's message for her fans

Anushka Shetty seemed to be thrilled and amused with the love her fans showered on her and thanked everyone for their love and support. She said, "Thank you always forever... Means a lot the love and unconditional support words always fall short a big thank you from the bottom of my heart for each and every one of you." (sic) Anushka Shetty also wished for everyone's good health. Here's Anushka Shetty's message for her fans shared by one of her fan clubs:

Our Sweety #AnushkaShetty 's response towards our twitter trend! Sent via WhatsApp to Hemchand anna ❤️ #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyREIGN pic.twitter.com/w8UJwBrRUR — Anushka Shetty (@Anushka_ASF) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty's director Puri Jagannadh and other Tollywood celebrities congratulated the actor on completing 15 years in the film industry. Puri Jagannadh, also the director of her debut movie, in a social media post, said "When Nagarjuna met Anushka the first time he predicted that she would become a big star one day. I'm happy and proud to see Anushka attaining unfathomable success in her career. You will rock more with Nishabdham." (sic)

Anushka Shetty's career

Anushka Shetty made her acting debut alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni in Puri Jagannadh's Super. The movie also features actors like Sonu Sood and Ayesha Takia in prominent roles. The Anushka Shetty and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer released to positive reviews, with critics and audiences raving about the lead pair's performance. Anushka Shetty in her decade long career has been part of movies like Arundhati (2009), Baahubali series (2015-2017), Bhaagamathie (2018), Billa (2009), Singham series (2010-2017) among others, which established her as a powerhouse performer and a bankable star.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of the long-stalled film Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead, which has reportedly been shot in various locations, narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and R Madhavan, who gets attacked in a haunted house. what follows is a gripping tale of investigation. Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

