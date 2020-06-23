Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' To Release Pan India, Yash To Replace Mahesh Babu?

Puri Jagannadh has been working on making the film Jana Gana Mana for many years now. The film was on hold but it has changed after he recently opened up and told his fans that the will be working on his dream project after all. Here are the latest updates about the film that Puri Jagannadh has given so far.

Read Also | Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' Completes 14 Years; Director Puri Jagannadh Expresses Gratitude

Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana to be a Pan India project?

The iSmart Shankar director, Puri Jagannadh made an appearance on TV during a Father's Day special and revealed that his dream project is going to start. He expressed that the film will be a multi-lingual, pan-India project. He is currently working with Vijay Deverakonda on the film Fighter. It is reported that Jana Gana Mana is the second multilingual project that he will be working on. Puri also revealed that he has secured work from a Bollywood producer to make the film.

Read Also | Vijay Deverakonda Reminisces The Time When He Watched Puri Jagannadh's 'Badri'; Read

Back in 2016, it was reported that Puri was going to make Jana Gana Mana with Mahesh Babu as the leading man. But the movie was shelved soon. After this in 2019, Puri has expressed that he will not be making the film with Mahesh Babu as the hero. Latest reports suggest that Puri Jagannadh had approached the Kannada star Yash to play the lead role in Jana Gana Mana.

Reports also suggest the Yash had several discussions with the director and he will be seen as the leading man in the film. Puri Jagannadh had talked about Jana Gana Mana with Mahesh Babu in the lead as seen in this tweet back in 2016. Have a look.

You all know my love for @urstrulymahesh. I assure you that this time he will be more ruthless than POKIRI n more powerful than BUSINESSMAN — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 28, 2016

Read Also | Puri Jagannadh Pens New Script Amid COVID-19 21-Day Lockdown

Reportedly, the film never started and Mahesh Babu walked out of the project for unknown reasons. This is the reason why the director thought of selecting another actor. Puri Jagannadh has made Telugu films which were remade in Bollywood and have been blockbusters. He also directed the Telugu version of Salman Khan's Wanted and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Puri Jagannadh last directorial iSmart Shankar was loved by fans and critics alike. The film also saw a great response at the box office. This film starred Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.



Read Also | Mahesh Babu And His Daughter Sitara Are All Giggles As They Ace A Fun Tongue Twister

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.