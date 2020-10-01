Anushka Shetty Makes Debut On Twitter, Netizens Say 'welcome Queen'

Actress Anushka Shetty who shot to fame with the success of the film Baahubali recently treated fans with amazing news on social media. The actress who is gearing up for the release of her next film Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan in the lead has joined Twitter too. Though her account is not verified yet, she has asked her fans to follow her on Twitter to get latest updates about the actress and her future endeavours.

Anushka Shetty makes her Twitter debut

Anushka shared the post on Twitter for her fans and wrote, “Hi all, Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you." According to reports by several media outlets, it seems that the actress has turned one of her fan pages into her official account. Several fans of the actress could not hold on to their excitement and happiness of seeing the actress on the micro-blogging site. The fans of the actress bombarded the comment section with their beautiful messages. One of the users welcomed the actress with her beautiful pictures and wrote, “Woooow Superb, it's a Great sweet Beautiful Memorable day to all the devotees of the actress.” Another user shared a clip of the actress and wrote, “Welcome sweety.” A third user also welcomed the actress on Twitter and even wishes her luck for the upcoming film Nishabdham. Another user also echoed similar sentiments and requested Anushka to respond to some of the fan messages on Twitter often.

Read: 'Nishabdham' Song 'Madhuramithe': R Madhavan And Anushka Shetty's Track Celebrates Love

Read: Did You Know Anushka Shetty Gained 20 Kgs For Her Stint In 'Size Zero'?

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

@MsAnushkaShetty Woooow Superb 👌it's a Great sweet Beautiful Memorable day to all the devotees #ASF of our Beautiful Queen of Indian cinema #WelcomeQueenAnushkaShetty to this New World of Love❤️Thanks for Coming my Sweet Darling ❤️ From now you will Witness more love❤️Keep going pic.twitter.com/1yALyXw5QE — @urstrulyGST (@gtrinadh421) September 30, 2020

Welcome To Twitter Queen 😘

I love u🥺can't wait to text you here frequently❤️ All d best for #Nishabdham 😘 I miss watching ur movie in theatre 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNesoZ0CYx — Pari™ ༄🦋 (@pari4prabhas) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to impress fans once again with her stellar acting skills in the upcoming film Nishabdham. R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Nishabdham is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The thriller is directed by Hemant Madhukar and will mark the comeback of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan as an on-screen couple yet again after 14 years.

The makers of the film recently released the trailer and Anushka-Madhavan's reunion in the movie is one of the highlights which has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. In a recent interview, Madhavan opened up about his reunion with Anushka Shetty. Speaking about their reunion, Madhavan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that he hardly repeats heroines and Anushka Shetty is amongst the few of them. He mentioned that he always looks forward to working with Anushka. He said that there are very few actors he has repeated films with, especially heroines. Hence, Anushka happens to be in a unique category. (Image credit: Anushka Shetty/ Instagram)

Read: Anushka Shetty's Performances In These Horror/thriller Films Will Give Fans You Goosebumps

Read: R Madhavan Opens Up About Reuniting With Anushka Shetty After Over A Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.