For 'Bhaagamathie' Anushka Shetty Lost 20 Kilos To Play Lead Role; Read Trivia

Bhaagamathie featured Anushka Shetty alongside Jayaram in the lead role. Actors like Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath were also seen playing supporting roles in the film. The movie was shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and was helmed by G. Ashok. Both the director and Anushka Shetty were well received by the audience. But do you know that the Baahubali actor shed nearly 20 kilos to play the challenging lead role in the film?

Anushka Shetty shed nearly 20 kilos to play the lead role in 'Bhaagamathie'

It was back in the year 2018 when the director during the sound launch of Bhaagamathie talked about how Anushka Shetty prepared herself for this role. The director Ashok described that Anushka Shetty as a very dedicated artist who goes the extra mile for her role. The actor shed 20 kilos for her role by following a rigorous diet plan. He further said that Anushka occasionally gave her inputs to fine-tune the story of the movie in a better manner, and it has helped them a lot.

About Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie

Released in the year 2018, Bhaagamathie is a horror-thriller movie directed by G. Ashok. The film features Anushka Shetty essaying the lead role of IAS officer Chanchala Reddy. The plot of the movie revolves around Chanchala being imprisoned in a haunted house. On the other hand, the law enforcers to investigate her over a corruption scandal. The hit movie is remade in the Hindi language under the title Durgavati featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front

Anushka Shetty is currently having a packed schedule, as she has a number of interesting releases lined up. Shetty was last seen in the much-awaited film, Nishabdham, along with Madhavan and Michael Madsen. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie follows the story of Sakshi (Anushka), who is an artist with verbal and hearing impairment, and Anthony (Madhavan) who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. Besides this, Anushka will be reportedly seen with Kamal Haasan for an untitled movie.

