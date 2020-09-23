'Santhwanam' Serial Cast: Know Here About The Leading Cast Of The Popular Malayalam Show

Santhwanam is a new serial which started airing on Asianet on September 21, 2020. The new serial tells the story of Sridevi and her husband Satyanathan, who enters his house and changes things in a positive way. The upcoming serial is a family drama focusing on the quarrels and love between the couple and their family.

The lead actors in Santhwanam are Chippy Renjith, Rajeev Nair, Lakshmi, Gireesh Nambiar, Sajin, Ambika, Gopika and Apsara. Take a look at the cast of Santhwanam serial.

'Santhwanam' serial cast

Chippy Renjth as Sridevi

Chippy Renjith plays the lead role of Sridevi in the serial Santhawanam. She is seen as the wife of Sathyanath, who brings changes and happiness in their lives. She is seen as the sister of Sethu, who takes care of Lakshmi's family. As Ananthapadmanabhan commits suicide due to financial issues, Sridevi comes to his family and helps them recover from all troubles.

Also Read: Nimrat Kaur To Be Seen In Abhishek Bachchan & Yami Gautam's New Film? Read Details

Ranjeev Nair as Sathyanathan

Ranjeev Nari portrays the character of Sathyanathan in Santhwanam serial. He is seen as Sridevi's husband on the show and the son of Lakshmi. Adityathan and Sivadas are seen as his brothers in the serial. Actor Gireesh Nambiar and Sajin play the character of Sathyanath's brothers Adithyan and Sivadas, respectively.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Ex-contestant Karate Kalyani Alleges Voting Process Is Rigged

Girija Preman as Lakshmi

Also Read: Anand Ahuja Reveals His First Ever Snapchat Message To Sonam Kapoor While ‘courting’ Her

Girija Preman portrays the role of Lakshmi in the series. Lakshmi is the mother of Adhitya, Sivadas and Sathyanathan. She is the mother-in-law to Sathyanath's wife Sridevi, the main character of the show. She is also seen as the sister of Shankar, in the serial.

'Santhwanam' serial cast

The other two families in 'Santhwanam' serial are Shankar's family and Maheshwari's family. Santosh Kurup plays the character of Santosh in the show. Ambika plays the wife of Shankar in the show while Gopika Anil plays the role of his daughter in the show. Geetha Nair is seen as Maheshwari, who has a son Sethu, a role essayed by actor Bijesh. Apsara is seen as Maheshwari’s daughter-in-law Jayanthi.

Also Read: Popular Malayalam Actress KV Shanthi Passed Away At Age Of 81 In Chennai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.