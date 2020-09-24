Prithviraj's 'Daada & Ally Pic' On IG Is Winning The Hearts Of Fans; Take A Look

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared a beautiful moment with his daughter in his latest Instagram post. He melted the hearts of his fans with his adorable picture with his cute daughter, Alankrita. Take a look at Prithviraj's Instagram post where he can be seen cuddling his daughter.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is pretty active on his Instagram handle and keeps sharing moments from his personal as well as professional life. This time, he didn’t miss out to share another sweet moment from his personal life. He was beautifully clicked cuddling his little daughter, Ally, in his latest photo. His love for his daughter is evident on his face as his expression says it all. The way he is looking at his daughter and the way his daughter is lying in his arms with ease proves the fact that the father-daughter duo is extremely fond of each other. He captioned it saying, “Mine” with a lovely heart emoji next to it. All his fans began praising their photo and eventually filled the comment section with love. See how fans reacted to Prithviraj’s Instagram post.

Prithviraj's Fan Moment

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a beautiful fan moment where one of his fans was inspired by him while writing her book. Take a look at what he shared on his Instagram.

Here, Prithviraj shared a book and a note from one of his sweet fans who wrote to him as to how she was inspired by Prithviraj to chase her dreams and mould one of the characters of her book. The fan stated as to how she was only 16 years old when she first met him and took an autograph from him and she had no idea back then that one day, the actor would become a source of inspiration to chase her dreams. She conveyed her gratitude for the inspiration she received and sent the first copy of her book to Prithviraj and wished him the best for all his new ventures. Prithviraj was overwhelmed to know about it and thanked her through this post. He felt glad that he and his journey meant something to her in her quest to fulfil her dreams. He was completely flattered to know that unknowingly he played a part in shaping a character in her book.

