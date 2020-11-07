Anushka Shetty's Birthday: Here's Unseen Picture Of Actor With Her Parents

Actor Anushka Shetty is popularly known as the 'lady superstar' of the South Indian industry. It's Anushka Shetty's birthday today on November 7; she has turned 39. On the occasion of her birthday, here's an unseen photo of hers with her family. Take a look.

Anushka Shetty's rare photos with her family

The family was dressed up for pooja at home and she had shared the photo on her father's birthday. Her parents Prafulla and A.N. Vittal Shetty posed for the selfie in their traditional outfits. She had written that he was the most loving and caring man she had ever met. Take a look at Anushka Shetty's family photo.

Image source: Anushka Shetty's Instagram

She had shared an unseen photo from her childhood with her two brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the photo, Anushka was a little baby and was seated on the lap of one of her brothers. In the caption, she wrote, "Unique bond of love between Siblings can’t be expressed in words." She also shared a photo of her mother Prafulla on her birthday and she looked extremely happy in the photo. The picture seems pretty old as it wasn't clicked with a digital camera. Anushka wrote, "You're not just a mom, you're the greatest women I know."

A sneak peek into Anushka Shetty's Instagram

Anushka Shetty often shares her work on her Instagram and posts about other celebrities. She recently shared a photo of herself wishing her fans on Dussehra. She had edited the photo where she was dressed in an embellished white saree and added the background of a goddess at the back. She also recently completed the 4 million mark on her Instagram. She celebrated it by sharing an autograph of hers on her page with 4 million written with a collage of Anushka Shetty's photos. She shared a still from her recent film Nishabdham. Take a look at the posts she made on her social media.

Anushka Shetty's recent movie release

Anushka Shetty was last seen in R Madhavan's film Nishabdham where she played the role of Sakshi, an artist with speech and hearing impairment. The film was shot in two languages, Tamil and Telugu. Her performance was critically acclaimed. The film released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also starred R Madhavan, Michael Madsen, and Anjali in the lead roles. Take a look at the trailer:

