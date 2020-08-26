Anwar Rasheed To Make His Directorial Debut In Tamil, Ropes In Midhun Manuel & Arjun Das

Malayalam director, Anwar Rasheed had earlier wowed his audience with the movie Trance. Now he seems all ready to make his Tamil debut with another film. Arjun Das might also be a part of Rasheed's maiden venture. Here's all about his upcoming debut.

Anwar Rasheed announces his Tamil debut project

Trance director, Anwar Rasheed is all set to start his maiden venture in Tamil film industry. In an interview with 'Onmanorama', he also revealed that Anchaam Pathira director, Midhun Manuel will pen the script for his movie. This also marks the latter's debut as a writer in the Tamil film industry.

Anwar Rasheed also revealed in the interview with the Malayalam daily that he had always been interested in working in the Tamil film industry. This is because, according to him, no other regional industry provides as much entertainment like this one. Thus, when he came across Manuel's script based on a Tamil Nadu village, he decided to helm the project and make his Tamil debut.

It was also around this time that Anwar Rasheed watched Arjun Das' performance in Kaithi. He was impressed with the actor and decided to cast him for his film. However, the female lead for the movie still remains undecided. Not only this, but it seems that Rasheed, Manuel and Arjun are the only ones on board as of yet as the technical crew and even the title is yet to be finalised.

On the other hand, Midhun Manuel also took to his official Facebook account to confirm the news. He said that he will be writing the script for Anwar Rasheed's Tamil debut. He also confirmed Arjun Das as the hero of the production.

In other news, Anwar Rasheed is currently basking in the critical success of his latest film, Trance. The psychological dama released in 2020 and starred Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya. Rasheed came back on the screen after a hiatus of seven years. Although Trance missed the mark at the box office, the movie seemed to have grabbed the attention of the pan-India audience.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das played the lead in Midhun Manuel's latest. He is also known for his stellar performances in Master, Andhaghaaram, Dhruva Natchathiram and Kumki 2. Midhun, on the other hand, had recently revealed that he is busy with the third instalment of his directorial debut, Aadu. It will see Jayasurya as the lead while Vijay Babu will bankroll the project.

