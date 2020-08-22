Diljit Says 'Peed' Available On All Platforms, Fan Confirms About Bhathinda Platform #2

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram on August 222 to post about his new song, Peed. The singer also mentioned that the song will be available across all platforms. In reply, a fan posted a hilarious comment. Heres' what this is about:

Diljit Dosanjh's fan as a 'Sad Joke' for his latest post

On Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram, the singer announced the release of his new song, Peed. In the caption, he mentioned two lines of the lyrics and mentioned that the song will be available across all platforms, "Kadey Dil Kare Tere Hon Nu..Modey Te Ser Dhar Ron Nu .. ðŸ–¤ #Peed Available Now On ALL Platforms ðŸ‚ðŸ‚ P.S - LINK IN BIO ðŸ–¤ #diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime". Take a look:

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Peed' Full Music Video Out Now, Here's The Review Of The Romantic Track

A female fan took a hilarious twist to the part, "#Peed Available Now On ALL Platforms". He asked if it will be available at Bhatinda Junction's Platform no. 2 and later said she was kidding and wished him luck. Diljit also replied to the fan saying "Bhen Ji.. Sad Joke.. Although I Like It". Check out his comment here:

While Diljit Dosanjh meant audio platforms, the fan took it to be train stations. Another fan noticed the comment and hailed the lady for her sense of humour. Adding to the hilarity of the situation is that, by mistake, he had posted the same reply on another fan's comment. Take a look:

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's 'Peed' Teaser Out Now; Official Video To Drop On Aug 21 At 1pm IST

Meanwhile, Peed is the latest song from Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT album. It is the third track which released after GOAT title track. hile the lyrics have been penned down by Raj Ranjodh, Diljit lent his amazing voice to it and the music composer is Gupz Sehra. Peed's music video has been directed by Rahul Dutta with the concept offered by San Dosanjh.

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the song also features model Elwa. It has been hailed as one of the most romantic numbers and fans seem to gave gone gaga over it. The song revolves around a rich man and his caretaker's love story.

Watch the music video of Peed here:

Also Read: Angad Hasija's Character In His Punjabi Show Tera Rang Chadeya Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh

In other news, a fan had recently called out Diljit Dosanjh to wish his Hindu fans on Hindu festivals as well after he had wished everyone on Prakash Utsav on Tuesday. But Diljit is not one to take down such comments and gave back a befitting reply. The fan now seems to have removed his comment from Twitter. Here's what he said:

Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu..



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi ..ðŸ™ðŸ¾ https://t.co/q03eQLD6HS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 19, 2020

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Clash' Features A Family’s Bhangra Moves On ‘Tesla Truck Baliye’

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Asked Him To Wish On Hindu Festivals

Also Read: 'Jaandaar Banda Tha Yaar', Says Diljit Dosanjh After Fan Urges Him To Support #CBIForSSR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.