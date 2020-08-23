Where Is Chutki From 'DDLJ' Now And What Is She Up To? See Her Bollywood Journey Here

Although people were mostly in love with the lead pair of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, many were also impressed with the intelligent and bubbly sister of Simran in the movie. Rajeshwari or Chutki, as she was popularly known, supported her sister’s desire to marry the love her life, Raj. Played by Pooja Ruparel, the character is as iconic as the movie itself. Here’s what Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's Chutki is up to now.

Pooja Ruparel's movies

DDLJ’s Chutki or Pooja Ruparel started her Bollywood journey as a child artist. She played the role of a sweet little girl in Jackie Shroff’s movie, King Uncle. In her teenage years, she was cast Kajol’s sister in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. During the years in between, she worked as a stand-up comedian sometimes hosted Karaoke Nights at Mumbai’s popular cafes. Post this, she had starred in 11 episodes of Anil Kapoor’s series 24.

Recently, DDLJ’s Chutki also appeared in Comedy Nights With Kapil where the cast of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge reunited. She also starred in a rather underrated movie called X: Present is Past. The movie, which released in 2014, had acclaimed actors like Radhika Apte, Swara Bhaskar, Rajat Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar among others. It is directed by 11 directors, based on the life of a filmmaker undergoing a midlife crisis as he begins to recall all his past relationships after meeting a mysterious lady at a party.

In 2017, Pooja Ruparel also starred in Pela Adhi Akshar. The movie is directed by Kunal Shah and the screenplay is done by Sudhish Kamath. The plot revolves around four friends, their very different personalities and how they steer through relationships, work problems and other trials and tribulations in life.

Watch the trailer of X: Present is Past here:

Pooja Ruparel's connection to Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha

Not many know, but DDLJ's Chutki is actually a distant member of Sonakshi Sinha's family. Both of their maternal grandmothers were sisters. This makes Pooja the second cousin of Sonakshi. Pooja also has a younger sister called Bhavna Ruparel.

DDLJ's Chutki then and now

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

The teenage sister of Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has round glasses and kept her hair tied in long braids. However, she seems to have turned into one of the most gorgeous ladies. See her current pictures here:

