Aparshakti Khurana Shows What Happens When You 'follow The GPS Blindly'

Aparshakti Khurana is known for his fine sense of humour and the various comic roles that he does on screen. Even in his interviews, he is constantly seen cracking jokes. His fans and followers on social media keep on witnessing his funny side. A number of posts on Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram crack up his followers and the actor lives up to the ‘funny guy’ reputation that he has made of himself on the big screen. He has now posted a picture of himself that goes with a comic caption on Instagram – have a look at it.

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest post

Much like the rest of the actors and celebrities of the younger generation, Aparshakti Khurana knows how to show off his sense of humour on social media. In his latest Instagram post, he has sported a dark outfit that matches well with his shades and head cap. The actor seems to be standing at a darks spot near bushes with hardly any light present. With a solemn expression on his face, he posed in front of the camera before getting clicked and came up with a funny caption that matches well with his photo.

His caption reads, “When you follow the GPS, blindly”, which takes a funny jibe at his look from the photo, as well as the dark spot in the photo on which he stands. He is known to play with his captions and cracking jokes on himself in other posts on Instagram as well. His jokes seem to work well on his followers, who respond well to his posts.

In this particular post as well, his fans were seen cracking up in the comments section, with some of them responding back with funny comments as well.

Before getting into acting, Aparshakti Khurana was a known radio jockey and eventually became a television host as well; following the footsteps of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. He first came into the limelight with his funny role on Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. He then went on to act in comedy movies, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Stree and many more.

