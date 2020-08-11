Apurva Nemlekar Shares Her New Spooky Avatar From 'Ratris Khel Chale 2'; See Post

Apurva Nemlekar and Madhav Abhyankar’s on-screen chemistry in Ratris Khel Chale 2 has become the talk of the town right now. Not only that, but Apurva Nemlekar’s character Shevanta has gained her much love from fans. Ratris Khel Chale 2 has now become one of the most-watched Marathi television shows due to its gripping storyline and major plot twists. Apurva Nemlekar, took to Instagram, to share her new spooky avatar from the show which has made fans go gaga.

Apurva Nemlekar’s spooky look

According to the recent developments in the storyline of Ratris Khel Chale 2, Shevanta aka Apurva Nemlekar hangs herself to a tree. However, after her death, she has appeared again to haunt Anna, the person responsible for her death. The photos shared by her showcases Shevanta in a scary avatar. She appears donning the same saree and jewellery she wore while marrying Anna.

The red sindoor spread all over her forehead and long hair left open sends chills down the viewers' spine. The actor has also shared a promo of the show which showcases her staring in the dark road while the title song of the serial plays in the background adding up to its spookiness. Another Instagram post sees her striking a pose in the dark, barefoot while her saree flows on the road. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the look was unveiled by her, fans of the show couldn’t control themselves from praising her. While some were seen saying that her character’s journey has proved to be an eye-opener for many, others went on to compliment her look. Check how fans are reacting here:

About Ratris Khel Chale 2

The Marathi horror show, Ratris Khel Chale 2 revolves around the life of Anna Naik, his wife Indu and Shevanta. Due to Anna’s intimidating personality, nobody dares to criticise or question him. However, Shevanta, who is in an illicit relationship with Anna, decides to teach him a lesson. Recently, the storyline of Ratris Khel Chale 2 displayed that Anna and Shevanta got married in a secret ceremony. However, Anna’s family knows about his extramarital affair and didn’t accept their relation.

