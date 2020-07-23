'Ratris Khel Chaale 2' Actor Apurva Nemlekar Shares Her Bridal Look From The Show; See

The popular Marathi horror show Ratris Khel Chale 2 resumed shooting a few days back. The show has taken a new turn as in the story, the two important characters, Anna Naik and Shevanta are all set to take their alleged affair one step ahead. As the show presumed its shooting, the lead actor of the show Apurva Nemlekar, shared a glimpse of her bridal look on her Instagram account, take a look.

Apurva Nemlekar’s bridal look as 'Shevanta'

Apurva Nemlekar looked stunning dressed as a Maharashtrian bride in Ratris Khel Chale 2. Dressed as Shevanta, she shared a picture of it on her Instagram account. Apurva Nemlekar looked pretty in her yellow Paithani saree with a broad golden border. She matched the saree with a green blouse. Tying her hair in a bun and wearing a flower garland around, the actor looked pretty as she posed for a picture.

She also wore traditional jewellery with her outfit, as she glowed as a bride. Apurva Nemlekar as Shevanta wore a pair of bangles and a few gold necklaces. The gold nose pin made her entire outfit more ethnic, making her beautiful. She shared a picture, giving a glimpse of the show to her fans, asking if Shevanta's dream will ever come true.

Apurva Nemlekar plays the role of Shevanta in the TV Show Ratris Khel Chaale 2. She's seen as the love interest of a rich man in the village, named Anna Naik. After her husband dies, Shevanta continues her relationship with Anna Naik and uses him for money. Anna Naik and Shevanta's marriage brings a new twist in the show. Ratris Khel Chaale 2 is a spin-off/ prequel show of Ratris Khel Chaale.

The show Ratris Khel Chaale follows the story of a family who experiences strange events when the head of their family Anna Naik dies. The spin-off show follows the story of Anna Naik and his life. Ratris Khel Chale 2 stars Madhav Abhyankar, Dilip Bapat, Anil Gawde, Prahlad Kudtarkar, Shakuntala Nare, Namrata Pawaskar, Mangesh Salvi, Suhas Sirat and Vikar Thorat.

