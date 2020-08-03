Alimili Gupchili Cast: Know The Cast Of The Hilarious Marathi Talk Show

Marathi television show Alimili Gupchili is a celebrity talk show that has comedy along with a few fun chitchats with the celebrity guests. The show is filled with some light-hearted fun and promises to tickle the audience's funny bone. Alimili Gupchili is known to have some honest conversation with not only the celebrities but also their families. Read on:

Alimili Gupchili cast

Alimili Gupchili is a reality chat show that features some of the most well-known faces from the Marathi industry. The cast of Alimili Gupchili includes Atul Parchure, Snehlata Vasaikar as well as Arnav Kalkundri. Arnav Kalkundri is a child artist who hosts the show along with the two prominent actors.

Atul Parchure

Atul Parchure, who is known for his comic timing, is the main host of the show. His well-timed comedy and his stellar acting abilities have been praised by many. He hosts the talk show and also essays a few characters to entertain the audiences.

Snehlata Vasaikar

Snehlata Vasaikar is a Marathi television actor who is well known for her role in the popular show, Swaraj Rakshak Sambhaji. She is also a mother to a little girl and is the host of the show Alimili Gupchili. Snehlata Vasaikar has great comic timing and her impressive acting skills have worked in her benefit when it comes to hosting the show.

A few months back, National Film Award winner Addinath Kothare’s family were seen being a part of the show, Alimili Gupchili. His daughter Jizah was also a part of the issue. Following her father’s steps into being an ace actor, the toddler expertly narrated the sounds of a few animals with adorable expressions. Addinath Kothare is the son of industry giant Mahesh Kothare and is married to fellow actor Urmila Kothare.

Addinath Kothare recently won the National Film Award as a director for his directorial debut Paani. His directorial debut film was produced by iconic Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Adinath Kothare will be seen in the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer 83’ in which he essays the role of Dilip Vengsarkar.

