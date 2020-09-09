Arav Nafeez Shares Glimpses Of Wedding With Raahei; Makes Promise To 'protect' Her

Bigg Boss Tamil winner and actor Arav Nafeez, who recently tied the knot to actor Raahei, on Tuesday, September 8, shared pictures from their wedding and vowed to take care of her lifelong. "Imai Pol Kaapen," (sic) wrote Arav Nafeez, which translates to, "I will protect you like how the eyelids protect the eyes".

Arav Nafeez and Raahei got married in Chennai on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Their wedding was a private affair, which was attended by close family and friends. Interestingly, Arav Nafeez's friends and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestants like Harish Kalyan, Harathi Ganesh, Bindu Madhivii, among others attended their wedding.

Check out Arav Nafeez's post:

"Thank you," says Arav Nafeez to his Bigg Boss family

Arav Nafeez on Tuesday, September 8, shared a picture with his Bigg Boss Tamil family and thanked them for being his pillar of support. He wrote: "Thank you to my family members. When there is such a good family like you, there is hardly any need for friends. Thank you for being a friendly family. I am forever grateful to God for blessing me with such a great family. #Snehan @gayathriraguram, @harathi_hahaha, @sujavarune." (sic) Here's Arav Nafeez's post:

Thank you to my family members. When there is such a good family like you, there is hardly any need for friends. Thank you for being a friendly family. I am forever grateful to God for blessing me with such a great family. #Snehan @gayathriraguram, @harathi_hahaha, @sujavarunee pic.twitter.com/qVJopoqJtG — Arav (@AaravNafeez) September 8, 2020

Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding photos

Arav Nafeez and Raahei entered the wedlock in the presence of their family and close friends. Arav Nafeez and Raahei opted for a traditional Indian attire for their wedding. Arav wore a traditional white outfit while Raahei opted for a blush attire. Here are some pictures from Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding:

What's next for Arav Nafeez and Raahei?

Arav Nafeez is waiting for the release of Naresh Sampath's Raja Bheema. The movie, starring Arav, Aashima Narwal in the lead, also features actors like Yogi Babu, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, among others in prominent roles. The film went on floors in 2018 and is presently in post-production.

Meanwhile, Raahei is supposed to make her acting debut alongside Varun in Gautham Menon's Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The movie is a love story and is reported to be in the last leg of shooting. The film is slated to hit the marquee soon.

